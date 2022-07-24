Jackson Tri-Fecta weekend brings in thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Gus Macker alone saw 10,000 people over the weekend making it the biggest year ever. Last year there were only about 7 thousand. Business owners said this event brings lots of customers.

“Yesterday was super busy,” said Manager of Junkyard Dog, Amy Carrigan.

Every year, Gus Macker brings thousands of players, participants, and spectators and of course money.

Businesses like junkyard dog were open this weekend and saw a 15% increase compared to last years gus mackers.

Amy is the manager she said it was a jam-packed weekend.

“We haven’t really done that much except for the car shows, so it was an experience just like before trying to maneuver and you know get carts,” said Amy. “We have to get hot dogs out here on the carts, we have to go through the kitchen when they guys are cooking and so it’s just a little more to maneuver”.

Amy said to stay afloat this weekend they had to add staff and use their hot dog stand. As well as their restaurant.

Although junkyard saw a big jump in people other businesses like tiki ice shave stayed in the same range for profits.

That’s because of inflation.

“Really I think our sales are pretty much the same as last year, at this event,” said Owner Justin Bates. “Everything has gone up, gas has gone up, I mean we’re really dependent on gas on travel and we run on a generator, we’ve taken prices up a bit but try to keep them the same on some items.”

Yes, the money is good for Jackson’s economy! But Co-Director Kyle Liechty said it’s about bringing the community together.

Gus makers had people from ages 7 years old to 51 on the court.

The Hot Air Balloon Jubilee also happened this weekend.

They said pilots and crew brought in a total of $20,000 and that does not include participants.

