‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were found unconsious Friday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, a bar in Holt. Police say all three were in various stages of cardiac arrest.

Friday evening the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was called to Rocky’s Roadhouse on multiple reports of people unconsious and not breathing. When emergency responders from the ICSO, the Lansing Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive and suffering from apparent heart failure.

Read: ‘She did it’ -- 12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather

“Deputies located three subjects unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest,” Sheriff Wrigglesworth said. “Life saving measures were immediately started on all three, including dispensing Narcan for possible overdose.”

Sheriff Wrigglesworth commended emergency responders for managing what he described as ‘a very chaotic scene.’

“All three were ultimately revived and transported to local hospitals by Delhi Fire and Lansing Fire,” Wrigglesworth said. “Without the immediate life saving measures of both Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies and the Delhi Township Fire Department, this very likely could have been a triple tragedy.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe narcotics were likely a contributing factor in the medical emergencies.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.