Michigan health experts recommend reducing time spent with video games ahead of school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How much is too much when it comes to video games?

With children out of school for the summer, many are spending time behind the controller. Experts said now is the time to get them back to the books.

Children benefit from a good routine. During the summer months, some of them fall out of that routine and replace their free time with electronics. Doctors said parents should considering decreasing that screen time leading into the new school years.

Anna Alaniz said her boys love to play video games, but she’s also a firm believe in turning off the electronics and sending them outside to play. With school starting soon, she thinks unplugging will help them get refocused.

“I definitely believe kids need to have a time limit on their games,” Alaniz said. “I think with COVID that they just took away from being in the school, in the classroom, so kids got a little more relaxed when it came to being in that school environment.”

“In general, the American Academy of Pediatricians recommends all kids in the United States not exceed two hours of screen time in a day,” said Dr. Farhan Bhatti.

Bhatti is a pediatric physician who is also on the Lansing School Board. He said if parents want their children to hit the ground running on the first day of school, now is the time to prepare.

“If the child has been engaging in a lot of screen time throughout the summer and then they show up to school not having done any academic activities, they’re quite at risk of falling behind when the school year starts,” Bhatti said.

But it’s more than getting children into a school routine, Bhatti said it’s also about their physical health.

“There’s a straight line correlation the number of hours that a child spends behind a screen and their risk for pediatric obesity,” Bhatti said.

Alaniz agrees.

“Definitely just need to be around other children instead of in the game,” Alaniz said.

Other health experts said it’s a good idea to introduce educational or mentally-stimulating video games, which can help children learn and problem solve. Some games recommended were “Minecraft,” the “Little Big Planet” games and the “Portal” series.

