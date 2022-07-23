Advertisement

Meridian’s Harris Nature Center celebrating 25th anniversary with live events

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a very special day for Harris Nature Center, which has been educating Mid-Michigan about nature and the environment now for a quarter-century.

Harris Nature Center celebrated its 25th anniversary with several festivities, including a guided nature walk, story time and s’mores around a campfire.

One park employee told News 10 that 25 years is a big accomplishment.

“It’s a big milestone for us,” said Kati Adams, Coordinator for Harris Nature Center. “We are still the youngest nature center in the area, but 25 years is a pretty big deal.”

The celebration continues on Sunday with a live music performance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

