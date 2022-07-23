Meridian’s Harris Nature Center celebrating 25th anniversary with live events
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a very special day for Harris Nature Center, which has been educating Mid-Michigan about nature and the environment now for a quarter-century.
Harris Nature Center celebrated its 25th anniversary with several festivities, including a guided nature walk, story time and s’mores around a campfire.
One park employee told News 10 that 25 years is a big accomplishment.
“It’s a big milestone for us,” said Kati Adams, Coordinator for Harris Nature Center. “We are still the youngest nature center in the area, but 25 years is a pretty big deal.”
The celebration continues on Sunday with a live music performance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Next:
- ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar
- Man dies following motorcycle, minivan crash by Haslett mall
- Faster Horses returns to Michigan -- How organizers are keeping people safe
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.