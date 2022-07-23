Advertisement

I-69 to see lane closures due to construction in Eaton, Clinton counties

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - For those who use I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties, you may need to adjust your route Saturday.

Traffic on I-69 will be down to one lane in each direction from Airport Road to the I-96 interchange in DeWitt Township. Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation are rebuilding that portion of I-69 and repairing bridges.

Construction is expected to be completed in November.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

