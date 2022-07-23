I-69 to see lane closures due to construction in Eaton, Clinton counties

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - For those who use I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties, you may need to adjust your route Saturday.

Traffic on I-69 will be down to one lane in each direction from Airport Road to the I-96 interchange in DeWitt Township. Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation are rebuilding that portion of I-69 and repairing bridges.

Construction is expected to be completed in November.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.