First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather threat Saturday night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Mid-Michigan as the First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Mid-Michigan will see multiple rounds of showers and storms this weekend with the first round coming Saturday morning. This will produce some locally heavy rainfall in parts of the area but should not be severe. This rain chance will diminish before lunchtime. After this round of rain exits the area, some sunshine will break out during the afternoon. That will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will also be very humid so expect heat index values to climb into the middle 90s.

By 8 p.m., a strong line of thunderstorms should be developing in Wisconsin and this will race eastward through the evening and overnight hours. This is the round of storms that could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather with the highest chance for severe weather west of Lansing. These storms will be most likely after 8 p.m. and until Sunday morning. Strong winds and large hail are the main threats but very heavy rain is a concern as well because the area could see multiple rounds of storms overnight. Some flooding will be possible.

On Sunday, a cold front will move through the area and this could fire up a few more storms late in the morning and into the afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong as well with areas south of Lansing seeing the best chance for that. Wind and hail would be the main concerns again. All rain and storm chances should come to an end by Sunday evening.

After that cold front sweeps through on Sunday, cooler and drier air will return and we should see the return of temperatures much closer to average heading into next week with highs in the lower 80s.

