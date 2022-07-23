East Lansing native to lead MSU men’s tennis program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Men’s tennis team is set to begin a new era this fall. Athletic Director Alan Haller turned to an East Lansing local and MSU alum to lead the program.

Harry Jadun grew up on Michigan State’s tennis courts and played for the team from 2011-2015, including in 2015 where he was part of the Spartans’ first doubles team to earn All-America honors.

Several years later, Jadun received the news of a lifetime, when back in mid-June, he was named the ninth head coach in program history.

“I grew up here. I played Nike tennis camps when I was seven and eight years old. I was on these courts early in life,” the longtime Spartan said.

Jadun spent years watching Michigan State tennis growing up as a junior tennis player. Now he’s the man in charge, eager to write a new chapter in his Spartan career.

“The opportunity to come back to my alma mater where I grew up and really have an impact on these young men and create a winning culture and create a winning program here in East Lansing is so unique,” Jadun said about what he’s hoping to bring to the program.

A four-year letter winner, Jadun takes over the reigns from longtime mentor Gene Orlando, who spent the last 31 years as MSU’s head man. But he spent the last five years clearing the path for his former assistant coach.

“I think it’s really really important to have a former Spartan take over the program. Even better that he’s from East Lansing,” the winningest coach in program history said. “So he’s seen it. And with his alumni knowledge, his institution knowledge, his recruiting knowledge. He’s set, he’s ready to go.”

Just over a month into the new gig, Jadun’s already building quite a roster.

Okemos native Ozan Colak, one of the top recruits in the class of 2022, committed to the program when Orlando was at the helm, but then re-upped that commitment the day Jadun took over.

“When Gene was here I still committed to the program and definitely Harry was part of the program as well,” Colak, MSU’s highest-rated recruit in program history said. “That was a big plus for me. And then when he got head job, I just I knew it was a place for me. Yeah, it just feels like home.”

Entering Year 1 with MSU’s highest-rated recruiting class in program history, Jadun’s main hopes are putting kids onto the tour level and winning Big Ten championships.

Certainly lofty, but not impossible without a little hard work.

“It’s no secret the work that’s gonna go into that, but we’re gonna bust our tails and be relentless in making it happen.”

