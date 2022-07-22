Advertisement

Wolverines Continue Their Statewide Tour

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan football team began its week long statewide tour Thursday in Flint and Frankenmuth and moved West Friday morning. After a tour of the State Capitol in Lansing the Wolverines moved on to Grand Rapids and toured the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Ford was a one time Michigan player. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is due in Indianapolis next Tuesday morning to make his presentation at the Big Ten media day sessions.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee David Ortiz stands in the Museum's Plaque Gallery on Monday...
Big Weekend Ahead For David Ortiz
Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson Helps in Uvalde
(Source: MGN)
Iowa Hires Diversity Director
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Friday, Host Minnesota Saturday