Wolverines Continue Their Statewide Tour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan football team began its week long statewide tour Thursday in Flint and Frankenmuth and moved West Friday morning. After a tour of the State Capitol in Lansing the Wolverines moved on to Grand Rapids and toured the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Ford was a one time Michigan player. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is due in Indianapolis next Tuesday morning to make his presentation at the Big Ten media day sessions.

