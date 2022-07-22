Two year old death under investigation by MSP

ALPENA, Mich., (WNEM) – Death of 2-year-old under investigation, Michigan State Police (MSP) arrived at MyMichigan Hospital at the request of Alpena Police Department on Friday, July 22.

The 2-year-old’s residence was identified as being in Alcona County and a suspect was identified after an investigation was performed by Alpena Post detectives and state troopers, according to MSP.

The suspect was taken into custody in Alcona County after a coordinated event of multiple agencies, according to MSP.

Post personnel and MSP laboratory members are still processing the scene and working to recover evidence, state police stated.

MyMichigan Hospital was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution although, “At no time was there an active shooter at the hospital” State Police said in a statement.

More information will be forthcoming in the next week, we will continue to update this story as it progresses.

