Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramps from southbound US-127 close

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Both Kipp Road ramps on southbound US-127 will close Friday for maintenance.

It’s part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s multi-year project to resurface US-127 and repair bridges. Work is expected to be completed Aug. 12.

Authorities said the project will increase safety and mobility along US-127.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

