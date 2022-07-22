Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramps from southbound US-127 close
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Both Kipp Road ramps on southbound US-127 will close Friday for maintenance.
It’s part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s multi-year project to resurface US-127 and repair bridges. Work is expected to be completed Aug. 12.
Authorities said the project will increase safety and mobility along US-127.
