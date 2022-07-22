Advertisement

Tigers Idle Friday, Host Minnesota Saturday

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are idle a rare Friday during the regular season and begin a two game week end home series at 6:10pm Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers then host the San Diego Padres for three games beginning Monday. The Tigers have a 38-56 record with 68 games remaining. They began the day one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals for last place in the American League Central Division.

