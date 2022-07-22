‘She did it’ -- 12-year-old Michigan girl uses CPR to save grandfather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A family in Lansing will be celebrating more than just Independence Day on the next Fourth of July. They’ll also be celebrating the time a 12-year-old girl used CPR to save her grandfather’s life.

Kate Lyon, a 12-year-old from Grand Rapids, was just enjoying the Fourth of July weekend with her grandparents in Okemos until her 74-year-old grandpa, Tom Kissling, fell on the floor.

At first the family thought he was joking, but that all changed when he turned blue. Kissling said his mind went blank when he collapsed.

“Once I fell down, I was out of the next five days, I have no recollection,” Kissling said. “It was just, it was a cardiac arrest, they tell me. The last thing I remember was looking at the cookies.”

Kate didn’t hesitate when her “pops” fell on the floor. She performed chest compressions on him just like she learned her babysitting course.

“People have said what I did was heroic and stuff and that I’m hero for doing it, but I would’ve done it and never have anybody say anything about it,” Kate said. “I would do it again.”

When the paramedics arrived, they had to resuscitate Kissling seven times to keep him alive. Doctors said if Kate hadn’t performed chest compressions on him, he wouldn’t have made it.

Grandmother Barbara Kissling said Kate was at the right place, at the right time.

“I felt helpless because I didn’t know how to do chest compressions,” Barbara said. “I’m so glad Kate could say to me, ‘Let me do it, I can do it.’ And she did it!”

The family said all six of them will get CPR training. If you’re interested in learning CPR, both the American Red Cross and American Heart Association offer classes.

