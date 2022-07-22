Advertisement

Michigan woman charged after SUV pond crash kills her 3 sons

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman whose three young sons drowned in February after her SUV crashed into an ice-covered pond is facing intoxicated driving charges in their deaths.

Leticia Gonzales, 30, of Holland was arraigned Wednesday before an Ottawa County judge on three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

An Ottawa County sheriff’s detective told the judge Gonzales took two doses of methadone – which is used for treatment of drug addiction and pain relief - on the morning of the crash.

Police said Gonzales had methadone in her blood after the crash but the level could not be determined.

Gonzales was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Feb. 17 when it crossed the eastbound lanes, went over a curb and into an ice-covered pond. Police said her sons, who were in car seats, became trapped inside the vehicle as it rolled over and became submerged in the water.

Jerome III, 4, Jeremiah, 3, and Josiah, 1, all drowned, while their mother escaped the vehicle with minor injuries.

Prosecutors asked Wednesday that Gonzales’ bond be set at $250,000 because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Her attorney, Matthew Hall, asked the judge to set a bond that Gonzales or her family could post “so that she would not be grieving in jail.”

The judge set her bond at $250,000, saying she was a high risk for release based on previous convictions and failures to appear for previous court hearings.

