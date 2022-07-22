Advertisement

More heat and storms this weekend, a burger chain goes ‘emo’

Plus a pretty sweet job opportunity!
Plus a pretty sweet job opportunity!
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to check our chances of thunderstorms this weekend as we head into our fifth straight 90° day.

President Biden addresses the baby formula shortage, a burger chain mascot showing their ‘emo’ and ‘punk’ sides, and a sweet job opportunity. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

And You can help WILX Make an Impact with Operation Backpack!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 22, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1914
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 2002
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1947

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Plus a pretty sweet job opportunity!
More heat and storms this weekend, a burger chain goes ‘emo’
Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were reunited with their dog Izzy,...
Michigan community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
Midday Update: Heat continues with storms this weekend
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit urges parents to speak to their children and family members about...
Laingsburg man charged for possession of child sexually abusive material