Learn how to clean/restore tombstones and markers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries is hosting a hands-on Tombstone Cleaning Workshop in Mt. Hope Cemetery on Saturday, July 23rd from noon to 3:00 p.m.

If you have ever wanted to know how to clean monuments or markers without doing any harm, this workshop is for you. The “Do No Harm” techniques taught follow the Cemetery Conservators for United Standards methods.

The workshop will be led by Andrew Noland of Silent Cities, a restoration and preservation business. You will learn how to clean, when to clean, and if you legally can clean.

Supplies will be provided for the tombstone cleaning experience but we suggest your bring your own disposable gloves and a folding chair.

Please register online to guarantee a spot as we are limiting attendance to 40 participants. If you pay online the cost is $15. Payment the day of the workshop is by cash or check only and is $20.

This event is preceded by a free and open to the public Picnic in the Cemetery from 11:00 a.m. to noon in the Fratcher Memorial Garden inside Mt. Hope Cemetery. Join us for Arby’s sliders, chips, canned pop, bottled water and cookies, all individually wrapped for your safety, or bring your own picnic. This free event is made possible by a grant from Lansing’s Neighborhood and Citizen’s Engagement department.

The Friends is a 501-c-3 non profit founded in 2007 to “protect, promote and prosper” the three city-owned cemeteries: Evergreen, Mt. Hope and North. FInd them on Facebook at LansingCemeteries and online at folhc.wildapricot.org

