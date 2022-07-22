Advertisement

Laingsburg man charged for possession of child sexually abusive material

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit urges parents to speak to their children and family members about...
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit urges parents to speak to their children and family members about safely using the internet.(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Laingsburg man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of Taylor Shane Meachen, 24, for:

  • aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material - three counts
    • felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison
  • aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material - three counts
    • felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison
  • and using a computer to commit a crime - six counts
    • punishable by 10 to 20 years is an additional felony punishable by 10 years in prison

The investigation started after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Evidence led to a home in Laingsburg where Meachen lived. A search warrant of the residence was performed, and investigators seized digital evidence.

After the search of the residence, Meachen was charged with three counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 65-A District Court earlier this month.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit urges parents to speak to their children and family members about safely using the internet. There are numerous resources available to aid in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force offers a comprehensive list of resources on their website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

