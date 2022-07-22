Jackson Hot Air Jubilee to feature night glow, helicopter rides

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Take a moment to look up in the sky Friday night if you live near Ella Sharp Park.

The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee is up, up and away! If you’d like to take the family, the jubilee is free. There is a launch scheduled for Friday night at 7. Of course, everything is weather permitting.

Organizers say that at dusk there will be a night glow, where balloonists the balloons are set up in the launch area and are inflated as if they are going to take off, but they are held down by the ground crew. The propane burners are ignited periodically to keep the balloons inflated with hot air.

Since the event happens in low light conditions, the balloons glow like huge light bulbs in a spectacular display for the audience.

Aside from the beautiful balloons, you’ll find live music, vendors and activities. The hot air jubilee runs through Sunday.

Attendees can’t ride in the hot air balloons, but the jubilee is offering helicopter rides.

Prices and times are available on the jubilee’s event page.

