Jackson area bridge closing for maintenance, MDOT posts detour and reopening estimate

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Sandstone Road bridge that goes across I-94 near Jackson is set to close Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says it will be closed down for needed maintenance. They have posted a detour route on the Drive Map page of their website.

Jackson: Hot Air Jubilee to feature night glow, helicopter rides

MDOT officials say both northbound and southbound lanes of the Sandstone Road Bridge at I-94 will be closed for the construction. The detour routes drivers through County Farm Road to Dearing Road, to Michigan Avenue and to Sandstone Rd.

Work will begin July 25 at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.