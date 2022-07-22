Advertisement

Jackson area bridge closing for maintenance, MDOT posts detour and reopening estimate

Detour at Sandstone Road bridge in Jackson beginning Monday.
Detour at Sandstone Road bridge in Jackson beginning Monday.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Sandstone Road bridge that goes across I-94 near Jackson is set to close Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says it will be closed down for needed maintenance. They have posted a detour route on the Drive Map page of their website.

Jackson: Hot Air Jubilee to feature night glow, helicopter rides

MDOT officials say both northbound and southbound lanes of the Sandstone Road Bridge at I-94 will be closed for the construction. The detour routes drivers through County Farm Road to Dearing Road, to Michigan Avenue and to Sandstone Rd.

Work will begin July 25 at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Jackson Hot Air Jubilee to feature night glow, helicopter rides
Plus a pretty sweet job opportunity!
More heat and storms this weekend, a burger chain goes ‘emo’
More heat and storms this weekend
More heat and storms this weekend, a burger chain goes ‘emo’
Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were reunited with their dog Izzy,...
Michigan community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog