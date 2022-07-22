Jackson area bridge closing for maintenance, MDOT posts detour and reopening estimate
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Sandstone Road bridge that goes across I-94 near Jackson is set to close Monday morning.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says it will be closed down for needed maintenance. They have posted a detour route on the Drive Map page of their website.
MDOT officials say both northbound and southbound lanes of the Sandstone Road Bridge at I-94 will be closed for the construction. The detour routes drivers through County Farm Road to Dearing Road, to Michigan Avenue and to Sandstone Rd.
Work will begin July 25 at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
