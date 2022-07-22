Advertisement

Intersection by Haslett mall closed due to crash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - A crash late Friday afternoon shut down an intersection near the Haslett Village Square shopping mall.

The intersection of Marsh and Haslett roads in Haslett was closed after a collision. Emergency crews were sent to the scene and Ingham County officials put out a notice requesting drivers seek an alternate route while they work.

Officers with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety, East Lansing and Meridian Township police departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

