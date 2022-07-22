‘Intent to scam’ -- Oakland County man charged in alleged scam targeting prospective business owners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man accused of stealing from prospective business owners is facing prison, according to an announcement by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel announced Friday that Denny DiCapo, a 62-year-old man from Rochester Hills, was arraigned in Oakland County’s 52-3 District Court and has been charged with five counts of larceny by conversion $1,000 to $20,000 (five-year felonies) and one count conducting a criminal enterprise (a 20-year felony.)

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General has alleged DiCapo used his now-dissolved corporation, Biz Capital Brokerage, Inc., to scam six victims by representing himself as a business broker and listing agent for restaurants, a gas station and an automobile service center. In each case, the Department alleges DiCapo persuaded victims to pay him refundable deposits for the purpose of purchasing a business, which was documented in contracts, but then took the money when the deals fell through.

Between the six victims, the Department alleges DiCapo took $21,000 in deposits.

“Exploiting hardworking people with the intent to scam them out of their hard-earned money will not be tolerated by my Financial Crimes Division,” Nessel said. “We will fight for residents who are cheated and pursue accountability for bad actors.”

DiCapo’s bond has been set at $100,000 cash. If he raises the bond, he must obtain a GPS tether when released from the Oakland County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 2 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 9.

