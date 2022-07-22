Hot Air Jubilee going on Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Hot Air Jubilee, presented by Tripp’s Auto Shop, is taking over Ella Sharp Park July 22-24 and is celebrating 38 years.

Some attractions of the jubilee are: the auto show, helicopter rides, kid’s kingdom, vendors, live music, pilot meet-and-greet and the night glow.

Check out the videos attached for some behind-the-scenes fun!

