Advertisement

Heat continues and how to make a difference this school year

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined in the studio by special guests!
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at the chance of storms for the weekend.

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by Sara Pettit and Ali Pirich from St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities to talk about how you can help support local children by collecting new backpacks and school supplies to help local kids start school with what they need!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 22, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 95° 1914
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 2002
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1947

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by special guests to explain how you can make a...
Heat continues and how to make a difference this school year
Morning Update: Heat continues on Friday and storms this weekend
COVID-19
How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines