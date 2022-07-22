Heat continues and how to make a difference this school year
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at the chance of storms for the weekend.
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by Sara Pettit and Ali Pirich from St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities to talk about how you can help support local children by collecting new backpacks and school supplies to help local kids start school with what they need!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 22, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 95° 1914
- Lansing Record Low: 41° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 94º 2002
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1947
