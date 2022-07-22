Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor recreation is a pastime many in Michigan can get behind.

New state funding may help boost the quality of outdoor fun, especially for those in the Upper Peninsula. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved $45.6 million for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Municipalities and groups across the state could apply to the state Natural Resources Trust Fund Board for portions of this money. The requests have to be approved by the board, state legislature and governor. If they are, these groups could use these dollars to improve outdoor recreation areas or acquire land to create new ones.

“This is the final step,” Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin said. “The money will go forward and work on these projects can start happening.”

The most expensive upgrade is in Baraga County. The county is set to acquire a significant amount of land along the north branch of the Sturgeon River. Pepin said that this will this aid in protecting the wolves, moose, turtles and frog species that live in the area. Pepin added that this land will also be turned into an outdoor recreation site with a variety of different options for visitors.

“It is roughly a $3 million acquisition for 1,200 acres that will be devoted to recreation,” Pepin said. “This includes fishing, hunting, paddling and similar activities.”

The Baraga County land acquisition project is one of 11 total outdoor recreation upgrades in the U.P. funded by the trust. Another is located in Marquette County. Here, the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority received $218,200 to build a nature boardwalk in Negaunee.

“We are the only Marquette County project that has trust fund dollars this year,” Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority Administrator Carol Fulsher said. “This grant allows us to build a boardwalk in the City of Negaunee that goes into a marshland area.”

Fulsher added that this new addition to Negaunee will be great for trail bikers, joggers and walkers alike.

“It gets people off the main trail into a marshland where we have a lot of birds and amphibians,” Fulsher explained. “It will provide a destination for people in Negaunee who just want to go on a little walk and enjoy nature.”

Another upgrade funded by the trust is an improvement to Douglass Houghton Falls. A 110-foot waterfall in Houghton County that was purchased by the DNR from a private seller in 2018.

“It was previously on private land until the DNR purchased the property a few years ago,” Pepin noted. “At the time we did not have the funds to develop the site to provide safe, public viewing of the falls. This grant will help us be able to do that.”

Improvements to pedestrian bridges and trails will also occur at the Piers Gorge Recreation Area in Dickinson County. Pepin noted that these upgrades will make it safer for that are white-water rafting in the park.

“These improvements will make spots available to make it safer for people to get out of the river after white-water rafting,” Pepin explained.

In December, another list of recommended projects will be reviewed by the Natural Resources Trust Fund Board and the state legislature. The Governor will then decide again whether or not to fund certain outdoor recreation improvements or acquisitions next year.

