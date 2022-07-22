Advertisement

Eastern UP driving school suspended

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRIMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of a Brimley driving school after the provider was found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Bay Mills Ojibwe Driving School, located at 11507 West Industrial Drive in Brimley, was issued a summary suspension on Wednesday after an investigation by MDOS found the provider failed to maintain required student records, falsified records, and issued certificates of completion to students who did not attend or complete course requirements. The driving school is owned by Rex Engle as a private business, which he lists on documents with the state as “Bay Mills Ojibwe Charter School.”

MDOS says it will be seeking revocation of the provider’s certificate.

MDOS says it inspects and investigates driver education providers and testing businesses. Consumers who have a complaint against Bay Mills Ojibwe Driving School are encouraged to file a complaint online.

The Department of State says it cannot issue certificates to students who participated in the courses, and consumers may seek remedy by filing a formal criminal complaint and/or pursuing civil litigation.

