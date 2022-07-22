Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,445 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 2,652,659 cases and 37,291 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,445 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,349 cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s average of 2,383 cases per day.
As of Tuesday, 828 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 794 hospitalized a week ago.
The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 18.79%, a slight decrease from the 19.26%, the week prior.
The next update will be July 26.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|14,980
|199
|168.4
|Eaton County
|24,495
|395
|173.2
|Ingham County
|59,201
|761
|185.7
|Jackson County
|37,124
|545
|156.5
|Shiawassee County
|15,414
|215
|185
