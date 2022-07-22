Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,445 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,445 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,349 cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s average of 2,383 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,652,659 cases and 37,291 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 828 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 794 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 18.79%, a slight decrease from the 19.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be July 26.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,980199168.4
Eaton County24,495395173.2
Ingham County59,201761185.7
Jackson County37,124545156.5
Shiawassee County15,414215185

