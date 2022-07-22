Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,445 new cases, 149 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the two months.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,445 new cases of COVID and 149 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,349 cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s average of 2,383 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,652,659 cases and 37,291 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 828 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 794 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 18.79%, a slight decrease from the 19.26%, the week prior.

The next update will be July 26.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,980 199 168.4 Eaton County 24,495 395 173.2 Ingham County 59,201 761 185.7 Jackson County 37,124 545 156.5 Shiawassee County 15,414 215 185

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.