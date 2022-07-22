Big Weekend Ahead For David Ortiz

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is still somewhat awestruck ahead of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Ortiz helped Boston win three World Series titles and is just the 58th player elected in his first year on the ballot. He’ll be joined on the dais by Era Committee selections Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will be honored posthumously as part of the Class of 2022.

