Advertisement

Big Weekend Ahead For David Ortiz

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee David Ortiz stands in the Museum's Plaque Gallery on Monday...
Baseball Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee David Ortiz stands in the Museum's Plaque Gallery on Monday during his Orientation Tour.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is still somewhat awestruck ahead of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend. Ortiz helped Boston win three World Series titles and is just the 58th player elected in his first year on the ballot. He’ll be joined on the dais by Era Committee selections Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will be honored posthumously as part of the Class of 2022.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect
Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson Helps in Uvalde
(Source: MGN)
Iowa Hires Diversity Director
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Wolverines Continue Their Statewide Tour
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Idle Friday, Host Minnesota Saturday