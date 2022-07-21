Your Health: Ways to limit your carbon footprint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause 250,000 additional deaths per year due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

You’ve probably heard about how climate change can affect the environment, but what about your health?

A new Swedish study found more people become hospitalized due to hyponatremia -- a serious electrolyte disorder -- when temperatures surpass 59 degrees Fahrenheit. The study authors predict that if temperatures rise at the rate projected in the next few years, cases of hyponatremia will increase by about 14%.

“Protecting the environment can seem like a really overwhelming task, but in fact, little things matter,” said Dr. Leslie Poole.

Start by limiting meat consumption. Meat and dairy are responsible for 14.5% of manmade global greenhouse gas emissions. Also, choose LED bulbs. They use a quarter of the energy. Turn your water heater down to 120 degrees Fahrenheit -- this can save about 550 pounds of CO2 a year.

Bike or use public transportation when you can. An average car produces about five tons of CO2 each year. And buy clothing from thrift shops. The average American discards about 80 pounds of clothing each year and 85 percent ends up in landfills.

According to NASA, the average surface temperature of the earth has risen about two degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. And the last seven years have been the warmest on record.

