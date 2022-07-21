Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Lansing Police Cruiser
Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing
MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items
Pushing to One Million Carts
Grand Ledge man works to push 1 million shopping carts

Latest News

As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
Stellableu Designs pops by Studio 10
Stellableu Designs pops by Studio 10
A Beautiful Place for Your Next Event
A Beautiful Place for Your Next Event
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Exploring Hawk Hollow and Other Courses
Exploring Hawk Hollow and Other Courses