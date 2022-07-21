WATCH: Jill Biden stops in Detroit, string found on Mars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us how long the heat will be sticking around, and if the humidity will subside any time soon.

Dr. Jill Biden visits a Detroit school as The White House announces President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and NASA is investigating a bundle of string found on Mars.

Plus we’ll take a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5 and on Studio 10 at 4 p.m.

More:

Heat continues for a few more days

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.