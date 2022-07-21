US Postal Service growing fleet of electric vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Postal Service has announced that it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

USPS now plans to buy nearly 34,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs). That means at least 40% of its new fleet will be electric, up from the 10% it originally planned.

“In February 2022, the Postal Service completed its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act process and issued a Record of Decision to acquire up to 165,000 NGDV, with a commitment for at least 10% BEV,” USPS representatives said. “This decision was expressly designed to provide the Postal Service the flexibility to acquire significantly more BEV [Next Generation Delivery Vehicles] should financial and operational circumstances permit.”

The Postal Service said that the new vehicles are just the start. Due to the nature of the work and the energy (fuel) efficiency of the BEVs, they said they anticipate further expanding the electric fleet.

“The Postal Service anticipates evaluating and procuring vehicles over shorter time periods to be more responsive to its evolving operational strategy, technology improvements, and changing market conditions, including the expected increased availability of BEV options in the future,” they said.

The electric delivery vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late next year.

