Shooting leaves one dead, one in hospital in Lansing

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and another remains in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Lansing.

Lansing Police (LPD) say they responded to a report of shots fired around 8:40 p.m. on Baker Street between Lyons Avenue and Donora Street.

While on their way, a local hospital reported two people with gunshot wounds had arrived. One of them, a 29-year-old man from Lansing, died from his injuries. The second, a 29-year-old man from Detroit, is listed as stable.

LPD Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg (517) 483-4653 or send a private message to the LPD Facebook page.

