Police considering 48-hour shifts to help recruit officers

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police departments across mid-Michigan are struggling to find officers. It’s even harder for smaller communities who have to compete with larger cities for recruits.

Jonesville’s police chief is thinking outside the box to try and fill openings, which is why he’s considering shifting officers to 48-hour shifts.

“Now you’ve got departments throwing money at officers to just try and get them to come to see them. A neighboring department had a $5000 signing bonus and nobody applied,” said Chief Kurt Etter, Jonesville Police Department.

Etter is trying to find two new officers to patrol the small town in Hillsdale County.

It’s a trend many similar communities are seeing. Williamston’s police chief, Jim Wolf, is having a hard time finding just one officer.

“When you’re going against state police, FBI, or ATF, DEA, we’re all pulling from the same little applicant pool so it makes it harder for the smaller P.D.s,” said Wolf.

That’s why Jonesville is looking to switch to 48-hour shifts, something no other police department in Michigan is doing.

“I can work my schedule to accommodate them and give them the benefit of doing more family-style activities or more vacations,” said Etter.

It would also mean 24-hour coverage in town, which isn’t happening now. People in town told News 10 they like the idea of having local officers available around the clock.

“Obviously we need someone to protect us so if there is a shortage right now, I think that’s a great idea,” Chris Fast said.

Etter is modeling these shifts after a police department in Washington State and he thinks it will catch on.

“I think this is the wave of the future. It’s worked for firefighters, it’s worked for ambulance crews. 48-hour shift or a 72-hour shift for them,” said Etter.

Etter said it appears to be working because he’s getting more and more applications since the idea of going to 48 shifts was brought up.

He told News 10 that other departments across the start are looking at 48-hour shifts too. Etter’s plan is to have officers work 48 hours and then be off for four days.

