Murray Lands Huge Contract Extension

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round during the playoffs.

