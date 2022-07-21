Motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing sends one to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital after a motorcycle and van crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene around 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.

News 10′s crew on the scene saw investigators examining debris strewn over the road. That section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed off on both the northbound and southbound lanes while emergency crews deal with the aftermath.

The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department responded to the crash. They say the motorcycle driver, identified only as male, survived but was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

At the time of writing, emergency crews are still working on the scene. Ingham County is currently advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

