Michigan requests delay in minimum wage ruling -- What that means for businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The effort to rase Michigan’s minimum wage just got a little more tricky. The state is asking a judge to stay the ruling that reinstates 2018 laws raising the minimum wage to $12 and guaranteeing workers the ability to earn paid sick leave.

The legislature passed the citizens initiatives raising the minimum wage and guaranteeing paid sick leave in September of 2018, which kept the proposals off the ballot. If Michiganders had voted them in the proposals would have been more difficult to change later.

Then, a few weeks after the election, lawmakers watered the bills down. It was a strategy called “Adopt and Amend,” and Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro just ruled the use of such strategies as unconstitutional.

This will put the original laws as written in 2018 into effect.

The state is asking the judge to stop the laws from going into effect until the appeals process plays out. Right now, the ruling is set to take effect on Aug. 9, 2022. The state says that’s not enough time to get everything in order and many business owners agree.

As Heath Sartorius, manager of Midtown Brewing Company downtown Lansing gets ready for the busy lunch rush he tells News 10 that business is good, but tips are even better.

That’s how servers make ends meet but the past two years haven’t made it easy. With the pandemic, followed by soaring inflation it’s been difficult for many servers to earn a living. That’s why Sartorius says he wouldn’t mind seeing minimum wage increase.

“I’m all for servers getting a little bit more money since I know how hard it can be and how hard they have to work.” said Sartorius.

However, he thinks businesses need more than just three weeks to be ready to comply with the minimum wage and paid sick leave laws. But the groups that gathered the petition signatures for them don’t think so.

Mark Brewer, an attorney with Goodman Acker, represents them.

“Workers have been waiting three and a half years for justice for a long over due minimum wage increase,” Brewer said. “Its unfair to make them wait any longer.”

While managers like Sartorius want to see pay go up, they worry about what will happen if it goes up to $12 right away.

“I think a lot of places would go out of business that aren’t able to adapt their numbers as quickly,” said Sartorius.

On top of that, he says the labor costs would force businesses to increase their prices. With prices high enough as is, he worries customers just won’t go out as much.

However, Attorney Brewer doesn’t think that will happen.

“I think you’ve got to consider fairness to these workers. You know workers deserve a fair wage, a living wage and they deserve benefits and I think customers will understand that.” said Brewer.

If the judge rejects the request for a stay, the ruling raising minimum wage goes into effect August 9th, 2022. The state is asking for a decision by August 2nd, 2022.

