Michigan minimum wage in limbo as agencies await orders from Department of Labor

The Court of Claims ruled to reinstate 2018 citizens’ initiated law – Now the Small Business Administration says it’s waiting on word from the Department of Labor to enact the change.
Reaction to new paid sick leave rules
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Michigan Court of Claims ruled that the legislature’s 2018 “adopt and amend” strategy was unconstitutional, the state’s current minimum wage, tip wage, and paid medical leave laws became void. They will be replaced with the 2018 citizens’ initiative ballot language.

While an appeal of the decision is expected, the impact will be huge for workers and business owners in Michigan.

Background: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored

The first petition reinstated would have raised Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 by 2022. That was amended to raise it gradually to $12.05 by 2030, delaying the full amount by eight years.

The second law required employers to provide paid sick leave, but was altered to exclude employers with fewer than 50 employees and limiting the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72. The change affected around 1.9 million workers in the state.

The Court of Claims decision means the Michigan legislature has been ordered to restore these laws to their original form immediately, the Small Business Association expects the judge’s decision to be appealed.

It’s operating on the belief that no changes are necessary until businesses get guidance from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Michigan presents funding plan for helping families in need, asks for public input
Reaction to new paid sick leave rules
‘It’s a total disadvantage’ -- Changes to poll locations frustrate some Jackson voters