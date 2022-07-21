A massive change at how Michigan restaurants operate be on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A court ruling means the minimum wage for tipped workers is about to up to $12 an hour. Some restaurant owners said the pay increase will be a disaster – but not all of them.

Wing Heaven Sports Haven on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd is one business that doesn’t mind paying their workers more for the service they provide. The general manager told News 10 that it’s always the customers decision to tip and raising the minimum wage just helps her workers make enough money.

“I think it’s great because sometimes servers won’t get a big tip and then sometimes they will. So that really effects how much servers are making a week,” said Kali Royce, General Manager of Wing Heaven Sports Haven.

Related: Court ruling orders Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored

Royce said she’s not worried about her servers slacking off at work because they’ll be less reliant on tips.

“Because they still get that chance to get that big tip too. ‘The better the server, the better the tip’ they say most of the time,” said Royce.

She said, on top of what her servers are making every week, they have a chance to make more.

“The servers work really hard. I think behind the scenes a lot of people don’t see that. They work super hard,” said Royce.

Many restaurant owners are opposed to the change, with some even claiming it’s going to put them out of business.

Saddleback BBQ says they’re already paying their workers more than $12 an hour at both of their locations. The owner said the lowest paid server there made $19 an hour last pay period.

“And I think that in general, I think it’s good for the market to set these kind of prices. And it’s disappointing that the government has to be involved in this because there is a very healthy, competitive market to attract good, high-quality employees,”

Saddleback BBQ said they support the decision to raise the minimum wage to $12, but said it’s better to have a marketplace where employees set the prices as they see fit.

At this time, it’s not clear when the minimum wage will be going up.

The Small Business Association expects the judge’s decision to be appealed. It’s operating on the belief that no changes are necessary until businesses get guidance from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.