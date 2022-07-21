Advertisement

Man killed in Easton Township crash

A 25-year-old man was killed in a July 21, 2022 crash.
A 25-year-old man was killed in a July 21, 2022 crash.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Ionia County resulted in the death of a man and two people being sent to the hospital Thursday.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Haynor and Dick roads. Authorities said a 24-year-old woman was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox the vehicle left the road at a turn, rolled over and struck a tree.

A passenger, a 25-year-old man from Portland, was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, as well as a 7-year-old boy in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

