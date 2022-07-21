Advertisement

Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a motorcycle and van crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene around 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was heading northbound when they rear-ended the CATA van.

News 10′s crew on the scene saw investigators examining debris strewn over the road. That section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed off on both the northbound and southbound lanes while emergency crews deal with the aftermath.

The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department responded to the crash. They said the motorcycle driver, identified only as a man, was taken to hospital with severe injuries. He later died as a result of those injuries.

Authorities said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

CATA released the following statement Thursday night:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Motorcycle crash at MLK in Lansing.
Motorcycle crash at MLK in Lansing.(WILX)

