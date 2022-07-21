Man dies after motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a motorcycle and van crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene around 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was heading northbound when they rear-ended the CATA van.

Read: Alcohol believed to be factor in Brighton crash between police cruiser, pickup truck

News 10′s crew on the scene saw investigators examining debris strewn over the road. That section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed off on both the northbound and southbound lanes while emergency crews deal with the aftermath.

The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department responded to the crash. They said the motorcycle driver, identified only as a man, was taken to hospital with severe injuries. He later died as a result of those injuries.

Authorities said the motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet.

CATA released the following statement Thursday night:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the motorcyclist’s family. We are cooperating fully with the Lansing Police Department as they investigate the accident. The Transdev driver immediately attended to the individual, who was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention and died en route. Out of respect for the individuals involved in the accident and the LPD investigation, we will not be releasing additional information at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Motorcycle crash at MLK in Lansing. (WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.