Lugnuts Outfielder Back From Los Angeles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have reinstated outfielder Denzel Clarke after he played in the Major League all star futures game in Los Angeles last Saturday. The Lugnuts have also added infielder Max Muncy, the A’s top draft pick in 2021. The Lugnuts resume their season at home this week end for three games against the Lake County Captains beginning Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05.

