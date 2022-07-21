Advertisement

Loving Lansing Like a Local at Hawk Hollow Golf Properties

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 spent the day Loving Lansing Like a Local at Hawk Hollow Golf Course along with the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Cory Amendt, director of sales and marketing, and Luke Thode, director of golf operations, share what makes the place fun and unique in the videos attached!

