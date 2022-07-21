Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police said they’re searching for Ot Searcy, a 16-year-old from Lansing. Searcy is described as a white male, standing 6′2″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a gold necklace, a blue shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

People who see him are asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

