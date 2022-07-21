Advertisement

Lansing Police hold community event, hear concerns from residents

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police officers do not just write tickets or make arrests - they want the community to know they have its back.

Wednesday night the Lansing Police Department (LPD) held a community outreach event with residents of Colonial Townhouses on Pleasant Grove Road.

The event gave officers a chance to sit down and listen to neighborhood concerns.

LPD community service officer Anthony VandeVoorde says these outreach events are good not just for residents, but for the officers as well.

“This is a nonenforcement type event that allows us to have a platform for dialog fellowship and just be able to communicate with the community members we serve every day,” VandeVoorde, who serves the North Town Neighborhood, said. “It’s an opportunity for them to see us as people not just cops - that were out here on the same level, that we’re working together for the community.”

On August 10, all eleven law enforcement agencies in Ingham County will be holding a community outreach event at Francis Park in Lansing.

Next: Lansing residents seek to form ‘The People’s Council’ community advocacy group

