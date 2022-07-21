Holt’s Josh Terrill defies the odds on the way to Michigan State

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Winning a State Championship would be the end of the road for most athletes, but for Holt’s Josh Terrill, it’s just one of the steps he took before signing at Michigan State.

“A lot of people see Josh Terrill, he’s a state champ, but they don’t look at the things that I’ve beat to be where I’m at,” Terrill said.

And Josh Terrill has beaten a lot thanks to wrestling.

“Wrestling was one of the things that I could always rely on,” Terrill said.

That started when he was seven, when he joined Holt’s youth wrestling program.

“We just bring people in,” said his youth coach Jim Lenon. “It doesn’t matter who they are, their social status, we want everyone there.”

Josh is one of 12 kids, and lived in a situation he wasn’t happy with. So at 16, he left home to live with one of his friends.

“I’ve never had anything given to me. I’ve always had to work for everything I got.”

His most recent accomplishment: signing to wrestle at Michigan State this week.

He also won a state title in 2021, following through on a promise he made to his late coach, Rupert “Rocky” Shaft.

“I truly don’t know where I’d be without Rocky,” he said. “If I didn’t have wrestling shoes, he was there to give me wrestling shoes.”

“He would show up at Josh’s house when he was younger and make sure he was doing alright,” said Lenon. “He’d make sure he could get to a tournament if he didn’t have transportation.

To East Lansing, Terrill will take Rocky’s memory, the support he’s gotten over the years, and some motivation on little cards that he keeps in the back of his phone case.

“You train harder than anyone here. Don’t let them steal what’s yours,” Terrill says, reading out his reminders.

Terrill himself is a constant reminder that tough times never last, but tough people do.

“The struggles are some of the most important parts of champions. I don’t feel like anyone should look at a champion and think they were given that,” Terrill said. “If you’re willing to break that mental boundary, you can do anything.”

Terrill is keeping his options for his future; he’d like to be an Olympic wrestler or a professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter. He’s also thinking about studying business at MSU.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.