Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Grand Ledge High School was under a shelter in place order as police searched for a fleeing suspect in the area.

Although regular classes are out for the summer, the football team was practicing at the school’s facilities when the order was issued. As a result they were required to wait out the shelter in place order until it was lifted.

The order has since been lifted and the football players were sent home.

The Grand Ledge Police Department (GLPD) was still looking for the suspect, identified as Travis Harlan, by Thursday afternoon. Police said Harlan fled when they tried to handcuff him after discovering he had a warrant out for his arrest during a wellness check.

“At approximately 2:45 a.m. Grand Ledge officers checked on a motorist that was broken down on M-43 near the roundabout,” Police said. “It was discovered that the male, Travis Harlan, had warrants for his arrest and when officers attempted to handcuff him he fled on foot into thick brush and nearby agricultural fields.”

GLPD said drugs were found in the abandoned vehicle Harlan was found near, though they did not specify which drugs or in what amounts.

“We are still looking for him, he is not believed to be armed or a danger to the community at large,” GLPD said. “He is a thin white male with a tattoo on his right arm and close shaved hair, he fled from the scene with no shirt and wearing grey sweats rolled up to his knees.”

Police asked members of the public to call 911 if they spot Harlan.

