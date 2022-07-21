Advertisement

COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the latest wave of COVID-19 causes a surge of infections across the United States, more people are catching it for the second or even third time.

The rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant is now causing about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reinfections has almost doubled compared to previous waves.

Researchers blame a mix of factors for the jump, including waning immunity and mutations that have caused this variant to sneak past the body’s defenses.

Thankfully, reinfections do not seem to be happening back to back.

Researchers say that on average, people getting reinfected now last had COVID-19 about nine months ago.

Freddy Fernandez was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, MAYO CLINIC, VALIDATED UGC, MERCY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored
MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Breezy Wednesday with a Slight Chance of Gusty Storms
WATCH: Severe weather threatens Wednesday plans, and it’s an offer you can’t refuse
Michigan State Police Troopers with the Brighton post are at the scene of an overturned gravel...
PHOTOS: Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

Latest News

Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense to begin in Trump adviser’s trial
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing