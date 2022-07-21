Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

LOS ANGELES (WILX) - Wednesday, former Michigan State University basketball player Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges filed by the Los Angeles County Prosecutor after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

The district attorney’s office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death on Tuesday.

For the past four seasons, Bridges has been a member of the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Prior to that, he played for Tom Izzo and MSU from 2016 to 2018.

Bridges, a Flint native, was arrested on June 29 just a day before the start of NBA free agency. Earlier that day, the Hornets had extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, who is a restricted free agent.

Bridges’ preliminary hearing is slated to be scheduled for August 19.

