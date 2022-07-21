Advertisement

Bridges’ Next Court Appearance Due Next Month

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges returns to a Los Angeles courtroom on August 20th for a preliminary hearing. Bridges pled not guilty Wednesday to three felony charges involving domestic violence issues. He has played four NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

