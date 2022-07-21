Bridges’ Next Court Appearance Due Next Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges returns to a Los Angeles courtroom on August 20th for a preliminary hearing. Bridges pled not guilty Wednesday to three felony charges involving domestic violence issues. He has played four NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.