Big Ten Football Media Days Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All 14 Big Ten football coaches will speak at the annual media days next Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Seven coaches will give 15 minute presentations each day. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the anchor interview at 12:30pm Tuesday and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker speaks at 11:30am next Wednesday. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren leads off the proceedings at 10am on Tuesday.

