Big Ten Football Media Days Set

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days press conference, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All 14 Big Ten football coaches will speak at the annual media days next Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Seven coaches will give 15 minute presentations each day. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the anchor interview at 12:30pm Tuesday and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker speaks at 11:30am next Wednesday. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren leads off the proceedings at 10am on Tuesday.

