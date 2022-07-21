Advertisement

Big Raise For Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season worth more than $110 million that strengthens his status as one of college football’s highest-paid coaches. Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia. Smart joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.

